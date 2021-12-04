Humphrey, Claude

Falcons great Claude Humphrey, 77, who was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, died Friday.



"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. "Known as a hard worker and a reliable teammate, Humphrey was always willing to help the team out wherever needed and knew success was achieved collectively. His humble spirit guided him on and off the field.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with Claude's family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Claude's memory."



Read more about Claude Humphrey on ajc.com



Photo by Brandon Dill for the AJC