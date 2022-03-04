HUMPHREY, Carol



Carol Lee Geiss Humphrey passed away February 28, 2022 in Atlanta after battling metastatic breast cancer. Her death occurred on her day of birth (February 28, 1946) - she was 76 years old. Carol was born in Kansas City, Missouri and went to college in Missouri. After graduation, she became a special education teacher and later received her Master's degree furthering her career in administration. She and her only child, Jolyssa Humphrey, moved to Atlanta in the mid-1980s where she worked for many years at the Embry Hills Winn-Dixie and later as a nursing assistant and caregiver. Carol loved to sew and quilt, enjoyed reading, and was always surrounded by her family. Most importantly, Carol was a devoted mother and will be deeply missed by her only child Jolyssa Humphrey. In addition to her daughter, Carol is survived by her mother Nina Geiss, her sister Linda Geiss, and her brother Edward Geiss, and her dog Teak. She also has relatives in Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin. A small memorial service for the family will be planned in the future.

