HUMPHREY, Bion Frank "Jack"



Bion F. "Jack" Humphrey passed away from a weakened heart on August 13, 2021 at the age of 87.



Jack joined Eastern Airlines in 1957 and rose thru the ranks becoming Captain in 1973.



Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Myrna Phyllis Jerman of Viroqua Wisconsin; son, Dr. Steven (Shayna) Humphrey of Brentwood Tennessee; daughter, Sally Jo Maddox of Locust Grove, Georgia; grandsons, Robert and Connor Maddox; granddaughters, Caroline and Claire Humphrey; sister Barbara (Rob) Roberts of Mt Dora, Florida.



Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



