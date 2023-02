HUMBLES, John William "Bill"



Homegoing Celebration for Mr. John William "Bill" Humbles, will be Saturday, February 18, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404-691-3810.