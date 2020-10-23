X

Humbert, Lisa

HUMBERT, Lisa Ann

Visitation Services for Ms. Lisa Ann Humbert will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, 2 PM - 4 PM, at our Gwinnett Chapel location. Final services will be held in Mirianna, Arkansas. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.

