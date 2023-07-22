Hulsey, David

HULSEY, David Lee

David Lee Hulsey, 66, of Lawrenceville, a native Atlantan, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Patricia Hulsey; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael David and Keisha Hulsey, Stephen Lee "Bo" and Jacque Hulsey; 1 granddaughter, Krista Ann Hulsey; brothers, Thomas McCollum, Tommy Hulsey; sister, Betty Wilcocks; and nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11 o'clock at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 until 5 o'clock and on Monday one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park.



Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

