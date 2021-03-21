Hulsey, Arnold

HULSEY, Jr., Arnold William "Billy"



Arnold William 'Billy' Hulsey, Jr., age 85 of Eatonton, died Friday, March 19, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Pearl Hulsey; wife, Wanda Jean Hulsey; daughter, JennyLen Bowden; son, Ricky Price; grandson, Jacob Hulsey; granddaughter, Haelyn Hooks; sister-in-law, Dorothy Folds. He is survived by his sons, Dennis Hulsey, Randy Price; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Darrell Hooks, Lisa and Jerry Harbin; grandchildren, Tyler, Taft, Jennifer, Randy, Brandon, Justin, Adam, Jackie, Jody; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Southerly, Copelan, Lochlan, Bryson, Morgan, Lane. Billy was a Mason for 52 years and a Shriner. He retired from McLean Trucking with the accomplishment of driving over 1 million miles with no accidents. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

