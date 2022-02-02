Hulme, Henry

HULME III, Henry Mell "Coach"



Henry Mell Hulme III (Coach Mell Hulme) went to be with Jesus and his sweet wife Fay on January 26, 2022. Mell was a lifelong teacher, coach, friend, and mentor to many people in Georgia and Louisiana. His loves in life were God, his wife Fay, his children Brooke and Gavin, and the many people he called family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father (Henry Mell Hulme II), his mother (Bessie Belle Hinson Hulme), his wife (Fay Perdue Hulme), and his sister (Diane Hulme Vaughan). He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Hulme, of Braselton Georgia, his son, Gavin Hulme, of Between Georgia, nephew Brian Vaughan of California, and niece Heather Schleusener of Florida; and brother-in-law, Jim Vaughan of Marietta. He is also survived by a large Louisiana family of brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, and nieces. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday, February 4th at Tom Wages Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA. A funeral service will be held at Tom Wages on Saturday February 5th at 11 AM. Burial will take place at New Liberty United Methodist Church in Braselton GA, immediately following the service. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

