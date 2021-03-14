HULL, Robert Hobart "Bob"



Robert H. "Bob" Hull, longtime leader in the field of American philanthropy and active local volunteer, died on February 23rd in Palm Beach. A native Floridian, born on October 16th, 1932, Bob was the great-grandson of one of the pioneers who established the city of Orlando.



Bob is survived by his wife of 30 years Shannon Sadler Hull, children Martha Hull Tise (Tim), Jon Hull, and Courtney Sadler Miller (Matt), grandchildren Meredith Tise Boyer (David), Jennifer Tise Jones (Cameron), David Tise, and Eric Tise (Leah), three great-grandchildren, and countless friends.



Bob earned degrees from the University of Florida, Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta, and Vanderbilt University and later was employed by Emory University's Center for Research in Social Change while pursuing a graduate degree at the Institute of Liberal Arts. During his tenure as a Presbyterian minister, he served as Assistant Minister at First Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee and then as a university chaplain while at Vanderbilt.



He became the Executive Director of the Southeastern Council of Foundations (a membership association of grantmakers) in 1978 and continued as its President and Chief Executive Officer until his retirement in 1997. The organization honored him with the creation of a nationally unique leadership training program—the Hull Fellows—for young foundation board and staff members that continues to bear his name and has strengthened the career development of several hundred trustees and executives.



One of his first projects at SECF was the production of "Why Establish a Private Foundation?" a guidebook written to assist estate planners and other professional advisors to generous people of wealth. Several regional associations of grant-makers also use it and still others publish their own version.



Under Bob's leadership, SECF expanded its geographical coverage and membership and launched a special initiative to increase the number of community foundations in Florida and elsewhere in the South. He also played an active role in creating a federation of regional associations and served a term as its board chair.



After retiring to Palm Beach in 1998, Bob served on the Vestry of The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. He joined the board of his beloved St. George's Center, an interdenominational feeding and teaching center, chairing the board for several years.



An Eagle Scout, Bob loved dogs, storytelling, golf, pipe organs, birding, opera, and bourbon. He had a phenomenal sense of humor, a commitment to service, a rich Baritone voice, and a generous heart.



In lieu of flowers, donations to St. George's Center, Inc. in Riviera Beach will be graciously accepted. Contributions may be made online at https:// www.saintgeorgescenter.org/support-us or mailed to St. George's Center, Inc., Post Office Box 10584, Riviera Beach, FL 33419.

