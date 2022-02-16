Hull, Charles

HULL, Sr., Charles Crews



Charles Crews "Charlie" Hull, 88, passed on to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on February 13, 2022. He was born in Athens, Georgia in 1933 to Helen Crews Hull and William Deloney Hull. He grew up in Decatur, Georgia and loved sports and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Decatur Boys High School and then attended Davidson College, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and lettered on the swimming team as a diver. After college, he served in the U.S. Infantry as a 1st Lieutenant. Upon discharge he joined the Atlanta advertising agency Liller, Neal, & Battle, where he became a vice president and handled major accounts. In 1970, he changed careers, joining Adams Cates Real Estate. In 1972, he and two partners founded what is today Wilson, Hull, & Neal Real Estate. During his real estate career, he was awarded the Silver Phoenix Award for 25 years in the Million Dollar Club. He was privileged to serve on the Atlanta Advisory Board of the Salvation Army for more than 25 years, offering pro bono counsel and involvement on real estate matters. He was a long-time member of Northwest Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, Sunday School superintendent, and various other positions. He was a 40-year Life Member of the Capital City Club and loved golf, spending time at the family cabin on Lake Lanier, and playing his guitar, mandolin, and banjo. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise, his daughter Dr. Helen Hull, and his three sons and their wives—Charlie, Jr. (Kris), Alec (Emily) and Billy (Anne) and eight grandchildren Taylor, Calley, William, McLaurin, Katie, Ellie, Anna Clare, and Harley.



A celebration of his life will be held at Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30327 on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2 PM; the family will receive guests after the service. Abiding by the city's current mask ordinance, masks will be required in the sanctuary. The service will be live-streamed via Northwest Presbyterian Church's YouTube channel,



(https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwestPresbyterianChurchAtlanta) In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Northwest Presbyterian Church; the Salvation Army; or Thornwell Home for Children (302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325).



