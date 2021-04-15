ajc logo
HULL, Anna Catherine

Anna Catherine Hull, 33, of Loganville, GA passed away on April 10th. Anna attended Bryan College, and was working toward her masters degrees in Bioethics and Theological Studies at Emory University and the Candler School of Theology. Despite the many challenges she faced in her life, she had an indomitable spirit and was always helping and teaching others. During her short life she traveled to South Africa, China, Honduras, Zambia, India, and the UK. She was passionate about social justice and her 3 nieces. Anna is predeceased by her grandparents Betty Jo and Chet Fischer, Bill Hull, and her Aunt Kay Brown. She is survived by her parents, Candy and Richard Hull, her sisters Melissa Swift Hull, Becky Hull, and Ruth Felt, her grandmother, Evelyn Hull, and her beloved nieces, Juliana, Adalyn, and Nadia Felt. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

