Huie, Renee

HUIE (MARTZ), Renée



Renée Martz Huie passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022, at the age of 81. She was born in Chicago on April 21, 1940, the only child of Jack and Esther Martz, who were traveling evangelists from Reading, PA. An extremely intelligent and precocious child, Renée began preaching at the age of six, following what she felt to be divine inspiration. With her family, she travelled to points all over the globe, sharing her gifts at churches and revivals with gospel music and lively sermons. During the late forties and fifties, she visited Australia, Hong Kong, Egypt and Europe. She was particularly fond of Great Britain, where she once preached at Royal Albert Hall. There she became enchanted with the royal family and Earl Grey tea.



Renée wed Bill Huie of Glencoe, AL, in 1959, after meeting on a blind date in Los Angeles, where Bill was pursuing an acting and singing career. They settled in Atlanta in 1960, after travelling and living abroad, including Europe and Recife, Brazil.



With no formal schooling until college, Renée went on to earn her bachelor's degree in history from Georgia State University and a Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. She was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in 1972.



Renée spent many years working in public relations, including the office of Maynard Jackson during his first term as mayor of Atlanta, as well as for the Georgia Department of Human Resources in the Division of Family and Children Services. Following retirement from the state, she followed her calling to minister to those in need by becoming a chaplain with Central Hospice Care in Atlanta, which she found profoundly rewarding.



Gifted with a keen intellect, a deep abiding faith and a sharp wit, she remained engaged in reading, learning and debating about all sorts of topics from cultural mores to religious scholarship to the courtship rituals of Bower birds. She had a lifelong love of all animals and was never without a furry or feathered companion by her side. For her eightieth birthday, she was delighted to get to visit alpacas, pigs, goats and rabbits at a local farm. Her beloved standard Poodle, Raffi, was by her side to the end.



Renée maintained her love of travelling and learning about other cultures throughout her years. In retirement she visited China three different times. Her last trip abroad was to Israel in 2007. She continued to make friends from all over via social media, which made her happy that she could still connect and engage despite being limited by health issues in recent years.



The vibrancy of her personality was manifested in her colorful fashion and bold statement jewelry. Renée was well known for her sequined accessories. Always on trend, she loved trying new make up and hair styles.



Renée is survived by her daughter, Katherine Koré Carey, and grandchildren Matthew Carey and Martha Grace Carey, as well as a host of beloved friends and relatives far and wide. Especially dear to her was her cousin Carol Gross White, who she called the sister of her soul. Renée will be missed by many whom she touched and left an indelible mark in their hearts.



Abundantly generous in spirit, Renée donated to many charities that seek to alleviate the suffering of people and animals. Those who wish to make a memorial donation may choose any of her favorite charities, which include World Vision, Habitat for Humanity and Lifeline Animal Project.



A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Parish in Decatur GA, on February 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM.

