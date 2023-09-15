HUIE, Sr., Douglas



Born July 21, 1937 to William Huie and Lillian Middlebrooks Huie, Douglas Foster Huie, Sr., 86, passed away on September 12, 2023. He grew up on their family farm in College Park, GA with his five brothers and uncle, Stace Huie.



Doug was a 1955 graduate of Jonesboro High School where he played sports, including football and baseball. In 1960, he graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, Doug served three years on active duty with the United States Air Force. Doug's engineering career included time at Lockheed-Georgia Co. where he was involved in the design of the C-130, the C-141 and the C-5A. Later, he retired as a fire protection engineer from Wausau Insurance. Doug was an active member of McEachern United Methodist Church in Power Springs, GA.



Doug was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill (and wife, Dorris), James (and wife, Sandy), Joseph, John, his twin, Donald; and niece, Melodie Huie Tamm.



Survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane Shropshire Huie; children, Doug and Laura; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Harrell Huie and Claire Dempsey Huie; brother-in-law, Frank Shropshire of Rome, GA (Sally); and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 16 at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, 3940 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127 followed by the funeral service at 2pm. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Riverdale, GA on Sunday, September 17 at 2 PM.



Flowers are welcome, but donations in Doug's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate, or to the charity of your choice.





