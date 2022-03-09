HUGHES, Willie



Hughes, Willie Ray, age 90, died at Brighton Gardens in Dunwoody, GA on February 28, 2022 due to cancer.



Willie was born in Orangeburg, SC in 1931 to Gus and Minnie Hughes. He had a brother, Edward (deceased) and a sister, Gwen (CT).He faithfully served his country as an Air Force pilot for over 20 years. He flew a bomber in Vietnam and was decorated with 3 Air Medals and 2 Distinguished Flying Crosses. Willie is survived by: Spouse, Glenda Jo Hughes; daughter, Mary Kay Hertlein (Dennis); daughter, Rebecca Townsend (Dr. Lewis); grandson, Max Hertlein; grandson, Sam Hertlein; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Mastin.



There will be a memorial service on March 26, 2022 at 11 AM at Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 1722 Oak Grove Road in Decatur, GA. Dress is casual. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. (winshipcancer.emory.edu).

