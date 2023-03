HUGHES (LAIDLAW), Marilinn Lee "Linn"



Linn Hughes is now sewing choir robes for the heavenly host, she passed on March 7, 2023. We celebrate her life that began June 22, 1940, in Binghamton, New York. She was married to John Hughes for 60 years. They had 8 children and 14 grandchildren. Linn lived a life of love and joy and will be desperately missed by all who love her.