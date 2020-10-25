HUGGINS, William Noel
Age 42, of Marietta, passed away Oct. 15, 2020. Services will be private. West Cobb Funeral Home, Marietta, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Credit: File
HUGGINS, William Noel
Age 42, of Marietta, passed away Oct. 15, 2020. Services will be private. West Cobb Funeral Home, Marietta, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd