Huggins, James

HUGGINS, Jr., James Dorman



June 23, 1947 – May 9, 2021



Dorman, who served in churches as Minister of Music for over 50 years, passed away at the age of 73 in his home surrounded by his family.



Dorman grew up in Bowling Green, Kentucky and was active at the First Baptist Church. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville where he graduated with honors. Following graduation, Dorman traveled with the Spurrlows, a Christian musical group that toured throughout the United States. It was during this year of touring that he met his loving wife, Rose Ann, whom he married in 1972. He later received his master's degree in church music from Southern Seminary in Louisville, KY. In 1974, he was called to Atlanta to serve as Minister of Music at Dunwoody Baptist Church. Dorman and Rose Ann raised their 4 children in the Dunwoody area where they resided for 26 years.



Dorman also served the First Baptist Churches of Redan and Cumming, returning to Dunwoody Baptist for a second time until his retirement in 2017. He was passionate about his work with musicians from kindergarten through adults. Aside from his music, Dorman was a talented artist, and his hobby was antique collecting. He also enjoyed leading his 'family band' in Dixieland music at family gatherings, and everyone who met him knew of his contagious personality.



Dorman is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rose Ann, and their four children: Jeanelle Huggins of Birmingham, AL, James (Beth Sale) Dorman Huggins, III of Athens, GA, Jessica (Brad) Robertson of Cumming, GA, and Jennifer (Josh) Dowis of Birmingham, AL. His beloved grandchildren include: Daisy, Victor, Jack, Mary Jane, Joe, Harry, Abigail, Kayleigh, Graham, Boaz and James Dorman 'Fort' Huggins, IV. He is also survived by his brothers Joe Huggins of Atlanta, GA and Andy Huggins of Harrisonburg, VA, as well as his sister Mary Charles Thurman of Athens, TN and many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 27th in the Dunwoody Baptist Church chapel, with visitation to follow in the dining hall. The service will also be livestreamed at dbc.org. The family requests donations to the Music & Arts Program at Dunwoody Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

