HUEY, Wayne Cowan



Wayne Cowan Huey, Ph.D., passed away peacefully at the age of 79 after a valiant 22 year battle with Parkinson's. He volunteered for PD research studies to help future patients, learned everything about the disease, and exercised enthusiastically doing as much as he could until the end.



Wayne was born at Fort McPherson, GA, on September 1, 1943, to Willie Lou Cowan Huey and John Mason Huey of Atlanta. The family lived at many military bases including Austria and Germany during their father's Army career, ending up in Lawton, Oklahoma, during his high school years. Attending on a track scholarship, Wayne graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University with a B.S. in Biological Sciences.



Wayne moved to Atlanta and joined the Dekalb County School System where he worked for 37 years as a teacher, track coach, (Walker High School) and then as a counselor for most of his career. He was director of counseling for both Gordon and Lakeside High Schools, a state and national leader for Georgia School Counselors Association (GSCA) and American School Counselors Association (ASCA), taught courses at GSU, made over 300 presentations all over the United States, published many articles in professional journals, and wrote the Ethical Standards for ASCA. He, with other expert colleagues, edited and compiled and published several editions of Ethical and Legal Issues in School Counseling and Toward the Transformation of Secondary School Counseling. He and his principal Leo Smith were featured in Atlanta Magazine for their work with unwed fathers.



His many honors include Georgia and National Secondary School Counselor of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award (GSCA), Distinguished Alumnus Award from Department of Counseling and Psychological Services, Georgia State University, Georgia School Board award for Excellence in Educational Leadership, yearbook dedications, and many more.



Most importantly, Wayne influenced thousands of students through the years and continued to inspire others even after entering Assisted Living. He loved travelling all over the world with his wife Patsy, getting together with their many friends, eating desserts, exercising, and taking trips to the beach with his children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly.



Wayne is survived by many friends and by a loving family who admired him so much. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years Patsy Decker Huey; children Becca McGowan (Dale), Beth HueyLevine (Al), and Michael Zimmerman (Brandy); his grandchildren Connor, Erin, and Delaney McGowan, and Peyton Butts; his five brothers John (Dianne), Jim (Amra), Bill, Charles (Robyn) and Robert (Pat); nieces and nephews Laura Bratley (John), Jason Huey, Charity Huey, Faith Venditti (Anthony).



He loved the music of Leonard Cohen, particularly the lines from Anthem:



There's a crack, a crack in everything



That's how the light gets in.



Wayne was a shining light to all who knew him.



Thanks so much to the caregivers and staff of Arbor Terrace and The Mann House for their loving support. Also, we thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Gentiva Hospice.



A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. We will follow with desserts in Wayne's honor. Dress comfortably.



Instead of flowers, please make donations in Wayne's memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=2623&np=true, Let's keep fighting this tragic disease.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.





