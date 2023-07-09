HUEY, Frances



Frances Odum Huey, 79, a native Atlantan, died on July 5, 2023. Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Carole Odum; niece, Pat Fowler; great-nieces; and great-great-nieces. Graveside services will be Monday, July 10 at eleven o'clock at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday one hour prior to the service at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Services Peachtree Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.



