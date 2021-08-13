ajc logo
X

Hudson, Vera

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUDSON, Vera Lee

Ms. Vera Lee Hudson of Fairburn, GA passed on August 6, 2021. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. She is survived by two daughters, Lanicha and Lakesha Raston; her loving grandson, Xihuan Jefferson; brothers, Johnny, Ronnie and Grey Hudson; and sister, Linda Hudson. Viewing will be held today in our Chapel from 11 AM to 8 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery day of service at 12:15 PM. Quote: "Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again" Author Unknown. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lamb, Barbara
2
Centeno, Carlos
3
Chance, Keno
4
Cooke, Rubye
5
Hodges, Curtis
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top