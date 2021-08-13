HUDSON, Vera Lee



Ms. Vera Lee Hudson of Fairburn, GA passed on August 6, 2021. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. She is survived by two daughters, Lanicha and Lakesha Raston; her loving grandson, Xihuan Jefferson; brothers, Johnny, Ronnie and Grey Hudson; and sister, Linda Hudson. Viewing will be held today in our Chapel from 11 AM to 8 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery day of service at 12:15 PM. Quote: "Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again" Author Unknown. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

