Hudson, Rita

HUDSON (MCKNIGHT), Rita



Rita McKnight Hudson of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully in her sleep on February 4th, 2021. The daughter of Thelma and DeLoss McKnight, Rita was born in Wynne, Arkansas on May 8th, 1933. Her father was the Cross County Sheriff and Tax Assessor and Collector. Following his death in 1945, the Arkansas Governor appointed Rita's Mother, Thelma, as the Cross County Sheriff and Tax Assessor and Collector. Thelma was the first female Sheriff in Arkansas. Rita was truly The Sheriff's Daughter which is the title she chose for her autobiography which was published in 2019 (Amazon). Rita graduated from Harding College Academy High School, and then further pursued her education at William Woods Finishing School, University of Arkansas, and Memphis State University. Rita made the decision to suspend her college education and began working at the Memphis Bank and Trust Company where she met her first husband, Charles "Charlie" Stewart. Charlie and Rita married in 1952, and two and a half years later Charlie was transferred to Birmingham, AL. While in Birmingham, Rita worked alongside her husband Charlie on his various business ventures, and raised two sons, Charles "Chuck" and Ron. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, Rita was active in bridge and garden clubs as well as her sewing circle. When Ron and Chuck left for college, Rita continued her education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and received her degree in Accounting. Rita graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA in 1973, and soon after began working in public accounting. Following Charlie's death in 1974, Rita was left in charge of various business ventures and investments. As an accounting wiz, Rita managed the family businesses in addition to being a part owner of a rice farm in Wynne with her brother, DeLoss. In 1975, Rita met Max Hudson, a lawyer in Birmingham and they married in 1976. Max and Rita had a happy and active life, splitting time between Birmingham, New Orleans, Atlanta, and their condo in San Destin, FL until 1996, when Max passed away. Following Max's death, Rita devoted her life to her hobbies and staying active with her children and grandchildren. Rita was a fantastic cook, a talented pianist and accomplished seamstress, but an even better grandmother. In 2015, Rita relocated to Atlanta, GA to be closer to her son Ron and his family. Rita made many friends in Atlanta and continued her passion for sewing and playing piano. In 2018, she undertook a major project to write her life story. After 18 months of work, The Sheriff's Daughter was published in 2019 on Amazon. Rita "Mari" was full of life and was always passionate about any task she undertook. Included in her book is a poem from her close friend, Katie Shores, who wrote: "For Rita has accomplished so much with tremendous grace. And always in impeccable taste. She is truly a very good friend." Mari will be sorely missed but she is now with the Lord and her predeceased loved ones. We know we will see her again someday. Rita was predeceased by her parents, Deloss McKnight, Thelma and Glenn Graddy; her brother, DeLoss McKnight Jr. and her two husbands, Charles Stewart and Max Hudson. Rita is survived by her sons Chuck (GraceAnn) Stewart of Half Moon Bay, CA, and Ron (Jeannie) Stewart of Atlanta, GA and her stepdaughter, Laurie (Eric) Zimmer of Birmingham. She is also survived by her stepsister Linda Stanley of North Little Rock, AR and stepbrother Mike Graddy (Denece) of Aiken, SC. Rita is survived by ten grandchildren: Jean (Nick) Carey of New Orleans, Meg (Jon) Casey of Nashville, Connor (Maggie) Stewart of Atlanta, Matthew Stewart of Atlanta, Charlie Stewart of Atlanta, Becca Stewart of Atlanta, Perry Chavez of Dallas, Wesley Stewart of Half Moon Bay and Sheridan Stewart of Half Moon Bay. Five great grandchildren survive her as well: Brooks Carey of New Orleans, David Casey of Nashville, Margaret Carey of New Orleans, Charlie Casey of Nashville, and Cate Carey of New Orleans.The family will receive friends at John's Ridout's, Elmwood Chapel Funeral Home in Birmingham, AL on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM with a funeral service following at 11:00 AM. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Shepherd Center Foundation in Rita Hudson's honor at 2020 Peachtree Road, NW; Atlanta Georgia 30309.



"To you, O Lord, I lift up my soul, my God, in you I trust." Psalm 25; 1-2



The services will be live streamed on Facebook. Just click on the following link on the day and time of the service: https://www.facebook.com/RidoutsElmwood

