Hudson, Lina Elizabeth Baumberger

BAUMBERGER HUDSON Lina Elizabeth "Betty"



Lina Elizabeth Baumberger (Betty) Hudson, age 98, peacefully died Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at 9:50 AM, in Blacksburg, VA, at the home of her step-granddaughter. Betty was born and reared in Asheville, NC, the youngest daughter of John Ernest and Lucy Elva (Cowan) Baumberger. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her three brothers, Jack, Robert (Bob) and Harold Baumberger; and one sister, Jean B. Jones. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Henry Palmer, Jr., a casualty of World War II; her second husband, James Thomas Hudson, Sr.;and her son, James Thomas Hudson, Jr.



Betty is survived by her son, John Henry Palmer, III and wife, Trish, of McLean, VA; two grandsons of VA; one granddaughter of GA; one great-granddaughter of VA; two step-grandchildren of VA and FL; respectively, three step-great-grandsons; and one step-great-granddaughter all of VA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.



Betty was educated in Asheville, NC, an honor graduate of West Asheville High School. She graduated with honors from Virginia Intermont Junior College, Bristol, VA, then studied at UNC at Chapel Hill before graduating with honors from Queens College in Charlotte, NC with a bachelor's degree. She taught school briefly in Charlotte, NC before relocating to Arlington, VA with her husband's career. Betty had a variety of interesting careers before she began her extended career with the federal government, including a licensed real estate broker in D.C., and training as a stockbroker in New York City, NY. As a senior policy analyst in Washington, DC, she served a stint in the White House under Presidents Nixon and Johnson as a senior policy advisor. She also graduated with honors from the University of Virginia at Charlottesville with a Masters in Public Policy. In later years, Betty transferred to Atlanta, GA, with her federal job and graduated from Emory University Law School with honors while working full-time. She eventually retired from the federal government and enjoyed many years of retirement at her home in Atlanta, GA.



During her retirement in Atlanta, Betty thoroughly enjoyed her many friendships through her neighborhood Breckenridge Garden Arts Clubs I and II and the Hope Sunday School Class of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Decatur, GA. She also served several terms as president of the Breckenridge HOA board. She became politically active in the Republican Party in DeKalb County, GA, and established her own PAC, The Committee for Responsible Taxation, which served the citizens of DeKalb County by providing them with annual statistics and data as a basis for state and county taxation policy and guidelines for many years. She was an active participant in Dekalb County financial matters and was a familiar face at County Commissioner's working sessions. According to many politicians, she was a "force to be reckoned with" in state and county politics for many years. Confrontation was never Betty's modus operandi. She considered herself a "Southern Lady" in all aspects but never one to underestimate. She was fearless and had the tenacity of a wolverine when she was committed to her principled objectives. She was loved for her devotion to family and will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be conducted, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel, 150 Country Club Dr., S.W., Blacksburg, VA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018, or Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.

