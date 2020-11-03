HUDSON, Katharina



Celebration of life will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, Visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM, and Service 1 PM, at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel, Rev. Angela Johnson, officiating. Interment will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery. Survived by husband, Homer W. Hudson, one son, Eddie Lovett (Bettie), one daughter, Frieda Brown, one stepdaughter, La Tonya Hudson, two brothers, Adolf and Hans, three sisters-in-law, Hattie Emmons, Mattie Tyiska, and Betty Hopkin, one brother-in-law, Clinton Hudson, grands, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Grissom-Clark F.H. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com.

