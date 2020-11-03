X

Hudson, Katharina

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HUDSON, Katharina

Celebration of life will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, Visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM, and Service 1 PM, at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel, Rev. Angela Johnson, officiating. Interment will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery. Survived by husband, Homer W. Hudson, one son, Eddie Lovett (Bettie), one daughter, Frieda Brown, one stepdaughter, La Tonya Hudson, two brothers, Adolf and Hans, three sisters-in-law, Hattie Emmons, Mattie Tyiska, and Betty Hopkin, one brother-in-law, Clinton Hudson, grands, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Grissom-Clark F.H. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

227 E. Lake Drive SE

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.