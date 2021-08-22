Hudson, James

HUDSON, Jr., James Thomas



James Thomas Hudson, Jr., age 74, died on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Emory University Hospital Hospice Unit following a four-year battle with Waldenstrom lymphoma. Jim was born in Columbia, SC in 1946 to James Thomas Hudson, Sr. and Elizabeth B. Hudson. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Albans School, Washington, DC and a 1969 graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He retired from Norfolk Southern Corporation in 2001. He spent many of his retirement years in Glacier National Park in Montana and Denali National Park in Alaska making deep and abiding friendships there. He was a passionate hiker and a talented nature photographer and artist. He also loved chess, was a founding member of the Second Amendment Foundation, and a Life Member of the NRA. He and his wife spent many years traveling on his beloved motorcycle.



Jim was predeceased by his father, James T. Hudson, Sr. and his stepmother, Barbara N. Hudson. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sara Hudson, his mother, Elizabeth B. Hudson, stepbrothers, Bill Kidd of Louisiana and Brad Kidd of Alabama, stepchildren (Retired) Capt. Ben (Dasha) Hammonds of Tampa, FL and Teri (Tom) Weeks of Blacksburg, VA and grandchildren, Tabitha, Ethan, Daniel and Jeremy Weeks. Jim loved his stepchildren and grandchildren as his very own biological children, and they returned that love in full measure. Jim would also like to thank Shirley Brock for her friendship, companionship and help in assisting Sara during the years of his illness. He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM in the Great Hall at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033. There will be a private viewing prior to cremation by A. S. Turner & Sons. Jim's cremains will be taken to Montana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Second Amendment Foundation, or Oak Grove UMC, Decatur, GA.

