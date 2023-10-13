HUDSON, Evelyn
Age 70, of Conyers, GA, passed October 5, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 PM, All Nations Life & Praise. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Age 70, of Conyers, GA, passed October 5, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 PM, All Nations Life & Praise. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral