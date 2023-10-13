Obituaries

Hudson, Evelyn

HUDSON, Evelyn

Age 70, of Conyers, GA, passed October 5, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 PM, All Nations Life & Praise. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

