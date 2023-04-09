X

Hudson, Dr.Richard

HUDSON, Dr. Richard A.

(April 14, 1960 -

November 20, 2022)

After a long and complicated struggle with multiple health issues, Dr. Richard A. Hudson, age 62, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Until he was disabled by his heath issues in 2012, Doc Rick practiced Family Medicine for over 20 years at the Hudson Medical Group in Midtown Atlanta.

Doc Rick was known as the doctor who was completely devoted to all of his patients. He had a well-deserved reputation for tearing down barriers to service on their behalf - especially to the under-served or disadvantaged patients from the AIDS, Transgender, Deaf and Deaf-Blind communities.

Rick and the deceased members of his family were remembered during a midnight Roman Catholic Mass on Christmas Eve at St. Lawrence Church, in Utica, Michigan.

On April 15, 2023, from 2 PM to 4 PM, a 'Tribute To Dr. Richard A. Hudson' will be live streamed. Please use the following link to register: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqcuCoqD4iGNbjfw8IEoUkfOqK96Yg9b2x




