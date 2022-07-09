HUDSON, David Earl



David Earl Hudson, 75, of Marietta, Georgia, left us to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He passed away in his sleep from natural causes.



David was born and raised in South Pittsburg, TN. He was the eldest child born to Aline Hudson and was later adopted and raised by his grandparents, Gilbert and Maude Hudson and his Aunt Doris Hudson.



David graduated from Tennessee Tech University in 1968 with a degree in Physical Education. He was also a letterman and team captain for the Golden Eagles football team. David retired from teaching, after almost three decades as a professional educator in various counties surrounding metro Atlanta. David was passionate about officiating high school sports, officiating football, baseball, and basketball in Georgia for 46 years! As a proud member of Atlanta Area Football Officials Association (AAFOA) for 36 years, he earned the honor of participating in three State Championship Games. David was a great advocate, recruiter, and ambassador for sports officiating in Georgia.



David was a devoted husband to Sandy Hawkins Hudson. David and Sandy married in 1984, a proverbial second-chance opportunity for both. Sandy is a faithful and loving companion, sharing so many common interests and activities together over 37 years of marriage. He enjoyed playing tennis and pickleball and following the Atlanta Braves. David was also faithfully involved at Faith Community Church in Woodstock, GA, where he sang in the choir.



David will also be remembered as a supportive caregiver and partner to Sandy as they provided long-term care for Sandy's father, Lanier Hawkins, for many years, and again later in the life of her mother, Dorothy Hawkins. David was also an engaged grandfather and great-grandfather, supporting so many endeavors of those that he loved.



He is preceded in death by his son, Gregory Scott Hudson. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy; his son, David Lee Hudson (wife Trista); and stepchildren, Stacey Teague and Joel Teague (wife Kelly), whom he loved as his own; and his three half-brothers, Danny, Dale, and Dennis Winters. David also leaves behind 9 beautiful grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held Friday, July 15, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a memorial service to follow Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 AM. Both events will be held at: Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be sent in loving memory to: Faith Community Church 345 Parkway 575 Suite 100, Woodstock, GA 30188

