Hudson, Casey

Casey Egan Hudson, 57, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on July 24, 2023. He lived life to the fullest and was deeply involved with his church. Casey had a passion for playing golf, traveling, wine tasting, and spending time with friends and family. He was an avid fan of GT football, as well as the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls. Casey also dedicated his time to volunteering at FurKids, where he helped out with the cats. He was a loving father to his three cats, Frankie, Chablis, and Meursault.



Casey is survived by his wife of nearly 29 years, Sophie Hudson; his mother, Saundra Hudson; his brother, Shawn (Margaret); and his nephews and nieces, Holden Hudson, Andrew Reynolds, Bradley Goble, Rob Brownstein (Brandi), David Brownstein (Kim), Elyse Hudson, Kailah Goble, and Sara Brownstein. He is also survived by his cousins, Hank (Rebecca) Hughes, Patrick Hughes, and Bridget (Bobby) Young; as well as his sisters-in-law, Shirley Melko and Stacy (Brad) Goble. Casey was preceded in death by his father, James Hudson; his mother-in-law, Nancy Melko; his father-in-law, Robert Melko; his brother-in-law, Bobby Melko; and his aunt, Susan Taylor.



Casey attended Springfield North High School (Springfield Ohio), and went on to achieve higher education at Southern Illinois University and Georgia Institute of Technology. He had a successful career as a long-time project engineer in environmental engineering, specializing in government site cleanup.



Casey worshipped at the Cathedral of Christ the King, where a church service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10 AM. In his free time, Casey enjoyed playing golf, practicing yoga, and watching football, baseball, basketball, and soccer. He had a love for music and had started an extensive vinyl collection. Attending concerts was one of Casey's favorite pastimes.



In lieu of flowers, they respectfully ask for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or FurKids at www.furkids.org, in Casey's memory.



Casey Egan Hudson loved his many friends and family, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.



