ajc logo
X

Hudson, Bobby

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUDSON, Bobby Hugh

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the departure of Bobby Hugh Hudson, from God's Earth on April 6, 2022. He is survived by his loving daughter, Meggan Caldwell and son-in-law Josh, as well as his three precious grandchildren, Mattie, Mason, and Marleigh. He also had an extended family of relatives, in-laws and friends. His wisdom, humor and outlook on life will be deeply and forever missed. A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1500 Mt. Moriah Rd, Auburn, GA 30011.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. For another year, summer travel plans are up in the air even as more people are ready to take to the skies. Summer vacations are roaring back, but you still need Plans A, B and possibly C to make sure you get away. Book flights and lodging early and take advantage of more generous change and cancellation policies. If traveling internationally is on your wish list, match your pandemic risk tolerance to the rules in other countries. Most importantly, be flexible since you never know when the next COVID-19 wave may upend even the best-laid plans.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: Mike Stewart

Delta ends mask mandate on flights6h ago
Attorney Shean Williams and D’Mari Johnson's family addressed the media Monday morning, more than a week after the 11-year-old was shot in the back of the head outside a skating rink in DeKalb County. (Credit: Caroline Silva / Caroline.Silva@ajc.com)

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family begs for answers as 11-year-old shot at DeKalb skating rink fights for life
9h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
10h ago
After releasing a sketch of a hiker found dead in North Georgia, the GBI announced the man had been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan of Pennsylvania.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
9h ago
After releasing a sketch of a hiker found dead in North Georgia, the GBI announced the man had been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan of Pennsylvania.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
9h ago
December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
11h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Fisch, William
2h ago
Powers, Geneva
2h ago
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
15h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
11h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top