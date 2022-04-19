HUDSON, Bobby Hugh



It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the departure of Bobby Hugh Hudson, from God's Earth on April 6, 2022. He is survived by his loving daughter, Meggan Caldwell and son-in-law Josh, as well as his three precious grandchildren, Mattie, Mason, and Marleigh. He also had an extended family of relatives, in-laws and friends. His wisdom, humor and outlook on life will be deeply and forever missed. A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1500 Mt. Moriah Rd, Auburn, GA 30011.

