HUDGINS, Robert C. "Bobby"



Age 84 of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Born July 2, 1937, Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Jeffrey C. and Bertha Hudgins, and six siblings Aletha Hair, Miriam Harrington, Kent Hudgins, Carolyn Head, Diane Hudgins, and Donna Babiak. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dale, his children, Holli Hudgins Lange (Bryan), Jill Hudgins Cope (Billy), grandchildren Connor Jeremy Lange and Jacob Robert Lange, and many nieces and nephews.



Bobby retired from management at AT&T after 34 years of loyal service in circuit engineering. His biggest passions in life have always been his steadfast faith in Jesus and his family. He was an avid camper, fisherman, woodcraftsman, and trombone/baritone player. He loved playing the ukulele and harmonizing on the oldies with his wife, Dale, and adored being a Papa to his two grandsons.



A dedicated member of Smyrna First Baptist Church, Bobby served faithfully as a deacon for decades. His warm personality, quick-witted sense of humor, steadfastness and exemplary life are a few reasons he is beloved by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bobby Hudgins' honor to Smyrna First Baptist Church.



A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, Atlanta. Carmichael Funeral Homes in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.



