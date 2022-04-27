HUDGINS, Marilyn



Marilyn Goldsmith Hudgins was born in Atlanta, Georgia at Emory Hospital July 21, 1942, to Turner Goldsmith and Marian Virginia Little Goldsmith and passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2022 at 79 years old.



She attended The Westminster Schools (1960). She earned a bachelor's degree in Education at the University of Georgia (1964) and a Master's degree in Education at Mercer University.



Loyal wife to her husband of 53 years Jeffery Hudgins, they were blessed with two children, son Matthew Jeffery Hudgins (Patti) of Atlanta, GA, and daughter Holly Hudgins Whitworth (Grant) of Athens, GA, and four grandchildren Madeleine, Gracie, Charlie, and Whitley.



Marilyn dedicated her life to teaching and helping children. She taught for over 36 years and retired from Holy Innocents Episcopal School in 2003.



Marilyn was the eldest of four sisters nicknamed "the committee" which included her identical twin Elizabeth Motz (Fred), Metta Johnson (Clyde) and Katherine McArthur, and one younger brother Turner Goldsmith. She will be remembered fondly by her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Marilyn had a great love for her family history which spilled over as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.



Her second love was Highlands, NC where she and her husband enjoyed much of their retirement spending weekends there in their historic cabin, they fondly nick named "The Hideout". Her favorite hobby was antiquing from Atlanta to Highlands.



Marilyn was a woman of God and loved her church. She was a faithful servant at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church for over 40 years and a devoted member to her weekly prayer group named the Home Group.



Her family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who have been by her side for the past months and taking good care of her.



A Celebration of Life will take place at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 4755 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338 on Sunday, May 22nd at 2:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church discretionary fund.



