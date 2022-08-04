HUDDLESTON, Carolyn



Carolyn Juanita "Nita" Weldon Huddleston passed away peacefully on the morning of August 2, 2022, at the age of 89. Born and raised in Manchester, Georgia, Nita traveled to Atlanta at the age of sixteen to attend nursing school, which she completed at what was then Georgia Baptist Hospital. She worked for much of her life as a registered nurse, first cherishing her role in Labor and Delivery at the hospital and then working faithfully in private practice until her retirement.



Outside of her career, Nita was an excellent gardener, devoted solver of jigsaw puzzles, and above all, a caring, generous and loving mother and grandmother. She was recognized by every person in her life as genuine, caring, compassionate, and always ready to help someone in need. Nita is survived by her three children: Bud Huddleston of Tucker, GA, Becky Pinkston of Savannah, GA, and Beth Huddleston of Troutdale, OR; her two brothers: Alfred Weldon of Atlanta, GA and Avery Weldon of Marietta, GA; and her three dear grandchildren: Connor and Olivia Huddleston of Atlanta, GA, and Alex Pinkston of Savannah, GA.



A family and close friends memorial service will be held for Nita at a date yet to-be-determined.



