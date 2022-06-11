ajc logo
HUDAK, Gloria J.

It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria J Hudak,, on June 5, 2022. She was a long time Cobb County School Educator at RL. Nash and Campbell Middle Schools. She passed Sunday after a brief hospital stay.

She is survived by her husband of 58 year's Joseph M. Hudak Jr., children: Ann Marie West, and Joseph M. (Kathryn) Hudak III, Grand children, Jeremy and Bridgette Hudak, sister Deborah (Fgfredrick) Tuck, nieces, Stephanie and Victoria Tuck.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made in the name of Gloria J. Hudak to your favorite charity.




