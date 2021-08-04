Huckeba, Dottie

HUCKEBA, Dorothy Jean "Dottie"



Age 78, of Woodstock passed away on July 31, 2021. She leaves a legacy of faith, courage and unconditional love. Born in Griffin, GA, her family moved to Smyrna where she graduated from Campbell High School Class of 1961. She worked for Westinghouse and Cox Enterprises. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bobby and is survived by her oldest son Reid and his wife Debbie, her youngest son Kevin, and her grandchildren Cory Huckeba, Shelby Dockter and her husband JP, Hunter Hodnett, Haley Malloy and her husband Raymond. A crypt side service will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 6, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta with Rev. Joey Hatchell officiating. The family will receive friends, Friday, August 6, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna.




