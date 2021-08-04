Huckaby, James

HUCKABY, Sr., James Cicero







Passed away at the age of 99 on August 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Jim, as known to his family and friends, was born as the only son among four sisters in Douglasville, GA in 1922, to Thomas Pierce Huckaby and Alva Lee Winn.



Jim was preceded in death by his oldest son, James Cicero Huckaby, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Doris Ann Vansant Huckaby, daughters Jane Huckaby, Deborah Ann Huckaby Parry and husband, David Reese Parry, Bonnie Louise Huckaby Colberg and husband, Thorsen Richard Colberg, and Sandra Kay Huckaby and husband, Mark Henry Schuster. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Jim grew up in Douglasville, GA, graduating from Douglas County High School. He went on to Young Harris College graduating in 1941. Jim served his country that he loved so much in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during WWII in the South Pacific and Solomon Islands, and after the war, in Japan. Following the war Jim attended Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering where upon he had a 35 year career with IBM and advanced to multiple executive positions. After retiring from IBM, Jim began a new career as a Certified Financial Planner and worked until he was 92. Jim was much loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. A memorial service for Jim is planned for Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Sandy Springs Chapel at 136 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA, 30328. All are invited to attend. There will be a private military graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park for family members only.



In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Jim's lifelong commitment to family and the Lord's work can make donations to either ministry: 1) Samaritan's Purse at https://samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/james-huckaby-atlanta-ga or mail donation to James Huckaby Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 300, Boone, NC 28607 2) Sandy Springs United Methodist Church https://abundant.co/ssumc/give; under FUND arrow choose the Memorials/Honorariums drop down or mail donation to Memorial Fund for James Huckaby, SSUMC, 86 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs GA, 30328.



