<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687309-01_0_0000687309-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687309-01_0_0000687309-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HUCKABY, Henry Morrison "Hank"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Henry Morrison "Hank" Huckaby, passed away on April 14th. He was 79 years old. Hank was born on December 13, 1941 in the community of Experiment in Spalding County, Georgia. He grew up in Hapeville, Georgia. He served as a trustee of Young Harris College where he earned an Associates degree in Liberal Arts in 1962. In 1960, Huckaby was a student in Zell Miller's political science class at YHC. It was then that Zell became his mentor. He held a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and an M.B.A. in International Business from Georgia State University and pursued additional graduate studies at UGA's School of Public and International Affairs.<br/><br/>Hank was predeceased by his parents, Fred Millard Huckaby and Lena Arnold Huckaby, his sisters, Dorothy Kersey and Barbara Donehoo, brother-in-law Claude Donehoo, brother-in-law Clint Burton, and a nephew, Stanley Donehoo. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Amy Wood Huckaby, son Clay Burton Huckaby (Debi), daughter Mori Fuller (Jeffrey), and a special niece, Frances Woodward (Steve), brother Richard Huckaby (Marsha) sister Linda Burton, nephew Corey Blaine Burton and niece Rosemary Faulkner (Eddie) as well as several other nephews and nieces and their families. He considered his family one of his greatest blessings especially his six grandchildren, Benjamin Knox Huckaby, Katie Amanda Fuller, Walker Chance Fitts, Carter Dow Huckaby, Jackson David Fuller and Henry Joseph Huckaby.<br/><br/>Hank was a member of the United Methodist Church faithfully serving at the local and conference levels. He was chairman of the Conference Council on Finance & Administration and was instrumental in the formation of the Conference Housing and Homeless Council. He was a delegate to the UMC General Conference three times. He had served as a member of the Foundation of Wesley Woods. Hank especially enjoyed teaching Sunday School.<br/><br/>Hank Huckaby was a life-long public servant, having served the State of Georgia in numerous capacities for more than 50 years. Huckaby served in the administrations of four Georgia governors. He was budget director under Zell Miller, executive director of the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority under Joe Frank Harris and commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs under George Busbee. His last position, during the administration of Nathan Deal, was as Chancellor of the University System of Georgia from 2011 through 2016.<br/><br/>At the University of Georgia he directed the Carl Vinson Institute of Government and was Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration.<br/><br/>Huckaby was involved locally in a number of civic and non-profit organizations including serving as a board member of St. Mary's Hospital in Athens.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Harris College, Office of Advancement, Post Office Box 275, Young Harris, GA 30582-9800 or online at www.yhc.edu/giving; Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 North Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30601.<br/><br/>A private memorial service for the family will be held at the Athens First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 12th at 11:00. The service will be live-streamed at vimeo.com/showcase/Sunday-service. The service can also be accessed from www.athensfirstumc.org under the Memorial Service section on the homepage.<br/><br/>Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.</font><br/>