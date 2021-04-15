Huckaby, Hank

Hank Huckaby, who held a number of top roles in Georgia government and education, including chancellor of Georgia's public colleges and universities, died Wednesday, April 14 after suffering a stroke last week. He was 79.



Huckaby couldn't seem to extricate himself from tough state jobs and even once famously took a pay cut to take one.



When asked to become chancellor of the University System of Georgia, he explained the attraction.



"Being a Georgia boy who got his degrees in the university system, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be doing this," Huckaby told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution n 2011. "I like challenges, and the jobs I've had in state government have been challenging. This is what I enjoy doing."



"He cared a lot about this state, and he cared a lot about education. He literally devoted his life to it," said Steve Wrigley, who succeeded Huckaby as chancellor in 2017, and had been his friend since 1987.



"He had retired from UGA then decided to run for the legislature and got elected and then was asked to serve as chancellor," Wrigley recalled. "He didn't have to do that. He had already had a distinguished career. But he loved the state and wanted to make a difference."



He is survived by his wife Amy, daughter Mori, son Clay, and six grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements will be announced later.



