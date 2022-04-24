HUCKABY, David Robert



David Robert Huckaby of Decatur, Georgia was born October 13, 1934 to the late Reverend Louie and Frances Huckaby. As the son of a Methodist minister, he lived in several places in North Georgia. He attended elementary school in Rockmart and Atlanta and Bass High School in Atlanta. David attended Young Harris College, where he met Patricia "Pat" Stone whom he married in 1955. He spent three years in the Marine Corps after which he and Pat returned to Atlanta where David furthered his education at Georgia State University. While attending school, he began a 35-year career with the Sherwin-Williams Paint Company. He was a long-time member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Atlanta until retirement, then Sharp Memorial UMC in Young Harris, Georgia. He loved scouting and was proud to be an Eagle Scout. His two favorite things were being outdoors and spending time with his family. He was immensely proud of his sons and grandsons and did all he could to support their activities and endeavors. He was predeceased by a son Alan Huckaby and his brother William Huckaby. He is survived by his wife and two sons and their wives: Brian and Jeryl Huckaby, Stephen and Cindy Huckaby, and two grandsons, Ryan Huckaby and Cameron Huckaby. Arrangements: Wednesday, April 27. Visitation 11:30 to 1:00 with service to follow at 1:00 at AS Turner Funeral Home, 2773 N Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Committal and burial will be Thursday, April 28 at 11:00 at Holly Hill Memorial Park, US 29, Fairburn, GA. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may send donations to Young Harris College, PO Box 275, Young Harris, GA 30582.



