ajc logo
X

Huckaby, David

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUCKABY, David Robert

David Robert Huckaby of Decatur, Georgia was born October 13, 1934 to the late Reverend Louie and Frances Huckaby. As the son of a Methodist minister, he lived in several places in North Georgia. He attended elementary school in Rockmart and Atlanta and Bass High School in Atlanta. David attended Young Harris College, where he met Patricia "Pat" Stone whom he married in 1955. He spent three years in the Marine Corps after which he and Pat returned to Atlanta where David furthered his education at Georgia State University. While attending school, he began a 35-year career with the Sherwin-Williams Paint Company. He was a long-time member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Atlanta until retirement, then Sharp Memorial UMC in Young Harris, Georgia. He loved scouting and was proud to be an Eagle Scout. His two favorite things were being outdoors and spending time with his family. He was immensely proud of his sons and grandsons and did all he could to support their activities and endeavors. He was predeceased by a son Alan Huckaby and his brother William Huckaby. He is survived by his wife and two sons and their wives: Brian and Jeryl Huckaby, Stephen and Cindy Huckaby, and two grandsons, Ryan Huckaby and Cameron Huckaby. Arrangements: Wednesday, April 27. Visitation 11:30 to 1:00 with service to follow at 1:00 at AS Turner Funeral Home, 2773 N Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Committal and burial will be Thursday, April 28 at 11:00 at Holly Hill Memorial Park, US 29, Fairburn, GA. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may send donations to Young Harris College, PO Box 275, Young Harris, GA 30582.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
A child poses with a clear backpack at a school supply distribution event. Starting next school year, Rockdale County Public Schools will require all students to use clear backpacks as a safety measure in its buildings. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort7h ago
Hawks' guard Trae Young (11) gets off the game-winning shot over Miami Heat's forward Jimmy Butler (22) at the end of the 4th quarter in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Atlanta Hawks won 111-110 over the Miami Heat. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Hawks Report Podcast: How the Hawks came back to take Game 3
12h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
16h ago
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
16h ago
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
The Latest
Williams, Jean
2h ago
Whittington, Connie
2h ago
Ginn, David
2h ago
Featured
A man was shot at a fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County. Officials are investigating the incident. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shot at fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County
12h ago
Odds favor hot start to Georgia’s summer
How to keep snakes out of your yard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top