HUBER, Coy Louis



Coy Louis Huber, 80, of Sugar Hill, Georgia, passed away on February 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Coy Gus Huber, and his mother Virginia Robbins Huber.



He leaves behind his devoted wife of 52 years, Tea Paidas Huber, his younger sisters Lola Landrum, of Jeffersonville, IN and Roxanne Lee, of Louisville KY, and his three children, Marisa Huber Hill of Cumming, GA, Anthony Huber, of Cape Coral, FL, and Gus Huber, of Cumming, GA. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Joseph, Paul, William and Walter, whose time he cherished.



Coy, born in Louisville, KY, attended Flaget High School and served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1968, where he lived abroad and spent time across Europe, Africa and Asia. He met and married Tea in Athens, Greece, where their three children were born. He was a loyal and valued warehouse supervisor with GTE for over 30 years before becoming a commercial truck owner-operator prior to retirement.



Coy enjoyed traveling, never met a stranger, and was well known for his engaging stories of adventures across distant lands, his experiences among various cultures and his humorous observations of how the world has changed. He was an avid cook and gardener, and often made use of his carpentry and building skills with various projects. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother and friend, and he will be remembered affectionately by all who knew him.



Coy will be interred in the Honey Creek Woodlands at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, Georgia on Saturday, March 12 at 2:00 PM.

