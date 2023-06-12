X

Hubbard, Lillie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUBBARD (NELSON), Lillie Mae

Mrs. Lillie Mae Nelson Hubbard of East Point, GA, passed June 7, 2023. Her funeral will be announced by Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.

Funeral Home Information

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

492 Larkin Street SW

Atlanta, GA

30313

https://www.carlmwilliams.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

