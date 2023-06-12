Hubbard, Lillie

HUBBARD (NELSON), Lillie Mae
Mrs. Lillie Mae Nelson Hubbard of East Point, GA, passed June 7, 2023. Her funeral will be announced by Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Funeral Home Information
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA
30313
https://www.carlmwilliams.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
