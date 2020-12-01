HUBBARD, Emma Lou



Emma Lou Hubbard, of Cumming and Athens, GA, surrounded by her loving family, entered her eternal resting place on November 27th, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Mrs. Hubbard was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was born on November 10, 1929 and was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Maxie Jasper Hubbard, father and mother, Anderson and Bertie (Akins) Holtzclaw; brother, Edward Holtzclaw; sister Barbara Jean Holtzclaw Turner, and brother-in-law, Jerry Gibson, all of Cumming, GA. As a Sunday school teacher for many years, Emma Lou kept a Bible close by. She read God's word almost every night before going to bed. Emma Lou grew up in the days of the old southern revivals that were held when "the crops were laid by" and she looked forward to them. Emma Lou was the guiding light in making sure that both her husband, Maxie, and daughter, Maxine, were involved in church services and Sunday School. She was a devout member of the Baptist faith.



Family meant everything to Emma Lou. From her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to her sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, Emma Lou enjoyed every chance that she had to spend time with them.



When her daughter, Maxine, decided to open a business, Emma Lou was with her every step of the way. She was affectionately known as "Granny" to everyone she worked with. Emma Lou always had an abundance of energy and a work ethic that was unmatched. She was often the first to arrive and the last to leave, always making sure that the orders were packed correctly and shipped on time. She instilled in everyone the importance of excellent customer service. Every year the "Emma Lou Hubbard" Award is given to the employee at burton + BURTON that best exemplifies her work ethic, and "goes the extra mile" just like Emma Lou did every day.



Emma Lou's life may have begun in a small southern town, but she travelled extensively throughout her years visiting 44 states and over 20 countries. When asked about her favorite trip, she always recalled the one she took as a high school senior to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Although she visited both places many times after, she never forgot the sheer excitement of seeing those cities for the first time. She would fondly say, "I was so excited the entire time that I barely slept."



Emma Lou will be remembered by all as a hard-working family orientated woman, who loved expanding her horizons and who remained young at heart.



She is survived by her daughter, Maxine Hubbard Burton (Bob); granddaughter, Rachael Burton Dillon (Eddie); grandson, Michael Burton; great-grandchildren, Robbie, Ella and Lizzie Dillon; sister-and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill Grove of Laurel, Maryland; sister, Nellie Holtzclaw Gibson of Cumming; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA, Thursday, December 3rd from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM. They will also receive friends at Lord and Stephens, WEST, Friday, December 4th from 11 AM to 8 PM. Services will be Saturday, December 5th at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Athens, with Rev. Keith Martin, Dr. Randy Smith and Rev. Blake Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery, Athens, GA. You may view the funeral service online at https://firstbaptistathens.org/livestream.



For social distancing precautions, please use this link to sign up for visitation on Thursday https://www.signupgenius.com/go/hubbardthursday and this link to sign up for Friday https://www.signupgenius.com/go/hubbardfriday and these links to sign up for the funeral service https://www.eventbrite.com/e/funeral-service-for-emma-lou-holtzclaw-hubbard-tickets-130949558655 and overflow seating https://www.eventbrite.com/e/overflow-seating-for-funeral-service-for-emma-lou-holtzclaw-hubbard-tickets-130950401175 If you need assistance you can also e-mail ELH@burtonandburton.com or call 706-354-6075 (8AM to 5 PM).



Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.





