Hoyt, Angela

HOYT (RUSHING), Angela



Angela Rushing Hoyt "Angie", age 68, of Atlanta, died on Friday, January 21, 2022, after undergoing scheduled heart surgery. She leaves a legacy of devotion to her family and friends and service to those in need.



Angie was born on September 16, 1953 in Statesboro, Georgia, the oldest child of loving parents, Thomas Edward (Eddie) Rushing, Jr. and Dorothy Jane Hodges (Polly) Rushing. Angie valued her experience of growing up in Statesboro with two brothers, Tommie and Stevie, and a supportive extended family, including her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with many lifelong friends. Angie graduated from Statesboro High School in 1971.



Angie's life journey then took her to Atlanta in the fall of 1971, as she entered Agnes Scott College, graduating in 1975. After graduation, Angie began a career in the insurance industry with the Frank B. Hall Company of Georgia, in Atlanta, while making many new lifetime friends. As a bridesmaid in the wedding of one of those close friends (and future sister-in-law), Angie renewed her acquaintance with the bride's brother, William Hoyt, during engagement parties and wedding festivities. Angie and William went on their first date on the night of the wedding, which led to their own marriage on March 15, 1980. They embarked on a wonderful partnership and adventure of almost 42 years thereafter, including the birth and raising of two children, Polly and Bo, and later the arrival of two grandchildren, Rush and Lennon, all of whom were the center of her life and brought Angie much joy and pride.



Angie's life exemplified Jesus' teachings in Matthew chapter 25, as she generously used the talents given to her in the service of others. In addition to raising her family, Angie worked tirelessly in her church and community. She was a valued member of Northside United Methodist Church, where she was particularly active in the choir and United Methodist Women for many years. She served on the Good Samaritan Women's Auxiliary and as a board member of the Buckhead Christian Ministry. She was also actively involved with The Westminster Schools and Wesleyan School, where her children attended.



Angie and William have been involved in global outreach, including embarking on a mission trip to an orphanage in India and two mission trips to the Aloha House, an orphanage and ministry in the Philippines. They have also been faithful stewards and generous benefactors of countless charitable organizations, including the Shepherd Center and the Good Samaritan Health Center in Atlanta, the Aloha House in the Philippines, as well as endowing scholarships at Georgia Tech (despite being ardent football supporters of the University of Georgia and University of Alabama, where their son, Bo, attended).



Angie and William loved to travel, often taking trips with a travel group of 32 friends. These trips included numerous excursions to Scotland and Ireland and extended over six continents, including a trip to Antarctica in early 2020. One of Angie's early trips was to the White House with her parents and siblings, where she had the opportunity to meet with one of her father's friends, President Jimmy Carter, along with Vice President Walter Mondale, in the Oval Office.



Angie gave her full commitment to anything she undertook. With an engaging personality and genuine love for others, Angie was blessed with, and was a blessing to, countless friends who will cherish their times with her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, most notably in her native Statesboro and in her adopted home of Atlanta, where she contributed so much.



In addition to her parents, Angie was predeceased by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edward Rushing, Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Wade C. Hodges, all of Statesboro; her brother Thomas Edward (Tommie) Rushing, III of Statesboro, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frederick Augustus (Fred) Hoyt, Jr. and Sara Jordan Hoyt of Atlanta and her brother-in-law Frederick Augustus (Gus) Hoyt, III of Atlanta.



She is survived by her devoted family, husband, William Dancy Hoyt of Atlanta; daughter, Polly Hoyt Nance (Ricky) of Atlanta; son, Frederick Augustus (Bo) Hoyt, II of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; grandson, McKinley Rushing (Rush) Nance, and granddaughter, Lennon June Nance, both of Atlanta; brother Stevie Rushing (Amanda) of Statesboro; sisters-in-law, Linda Garner Rushing of Statesboro and Dancy Hoyt Wynne (Charlie) of Gainesville, Georgia; brother-in-law, Walter Jordan Hoyt, Sr. (Judy) of Atlanta; aunts, Virginia Trapnell, Hilda Rushing, and Irene Hodges, all of Statesboro, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of Angie's life will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, with Dr. Bill Burch officiating. A reception will follow at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Shepherd Center, The Good Samaritan Health Center, or a charity of one's choice.



