Howland, Albert

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOWLAND, Jr., Albert Ray

Albert Ray Howland, Jr. passed away on January 29, 2023 in Dahlonega, GA. Ray grew up in Marshall, NC and found his love for the mountains. He spent most of his adult life as a long-time resident of Tucker, GA. He was a renowned Electrical and Microwave Engineer, first being employed by Scientific Atlantic for ten years before starting The Howland Company in 1975. Ray was an active Rotarian since the age of 22 where he spent the majority of those years in the North Atlanta Rotary Club. Ray was an active Presbyterian, calling Shallowford Presbyterian Church his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Nancy Anne Howland Brown.

Those who live on to cherish his legacy are his wife, Linda; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As he wished, Ray's ashes will be placed on his favorite mountain, Big Bald Mountain in NC.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

