Howell, Hopeton

Hopeton Hugh Howell, 64, of Norcross, GA went home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Services (INVITATION ONLY; LIVE STREAM) will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at our Gwinnett Chapel, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30045. The family is requesting guests wear happy colors in celebration of a life well lived. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4 PM - 6 PM, at our Gwinnett Chapel. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a mask will be required to enter our building. Please express your condolences here or on levettfuneralhome.com.

