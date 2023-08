HOWELL, George "Speed"



Mr. George Arthur "Speed" Howell III passed away July 19, 2023, after a long illness. A full obituary was printed in the AJC on July 23, and is posted on Legacy. com. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 21, at 2 PM, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1328 Peachtree St. Donations may be made to Princeton University, The Westminster Schools, The Georgia Tennis Foundation, or a charity of your choice.



