HOWELL, George Arthur "Speed"



Mr. George Arthur "Speed" Howell of Atlanta, beloved husband, father, brother and uncle, passed away July 19, 2023, after a long illness. Born July 22, 1942, in Utica, NY, he was the eldest of six children of the late Mr. George Arthur Howell Jr. and Mrs Caroline Babcock Sherman Howell. He was predeceased by his grandparents, the late George Arthur Howell and Katharine Mitchell Howell of Atlanta; and the late Richard Updike Sherman and Eleanor Millar Sherman of Utica, NY. Speed's great-grandfather was James Schoolcraft Sherman, Vice President of the United States under President William Howard Taft. Speed was a lifelong resident of Atlanta.



Speed was an honor student and athlete graduate of The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, and graduated cum laude from Princeton. Subsequently, he graduated from Harvard Law School. He clerked for Elbert Tuttle, Chief Judge of the U. S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, whom he considered "a saint and hero in Civil Rights cases in the South." He practiced law with the firm Jones, Bird & Howell (now Alston & Bird) before becoming a financial advisor with Robinson Humphrey and later Interstate Johnson Lane, and McDonald Investment Company.



Speed was an avid sportsman and a nationally-ranked tennis player. Speed had a doubles win over Arthur Ashe at the National Junior Championships. He was captain of the basketball team at Westminster and played number one on the tennis team. He starred on the Princeton tennis team, and his proudest moment was during his senior year when Princeton defeated Miami, breaking their winning streak of 137 consecutive dual matches. He played in the National Jaycee Tournament where he was awarded the Sportsmanship trophy. He and his father won the Southern Open Father-Son Championship in 1960. He loved playing tennis with his siblings, sometimes playing left handed. He often remarked that his two favorite doubles partners were his brother Peter and Princeton partner Herb Fitzgibbon.



Besides sports, Speed loved to travel, and he and his family enjoyed many trips to Europe. He would often point out the best restaurants on his itinerary. He took his daughter at age four on a tour of Europe. He enjoyed paintings and sculpture, as well as classical and country music.



Speed was devoted to Westminster. He was the first recipient of Westminster's Alumni Service Award in 1985. While being a very loyal, active alumnus for Princeton, Speed spent 26 years interviewing and recruiting prospective students. He was a very effective advocate for their admissions. He loved returning for reunions and wearing his class jacket in the P-rade. While at Princeton he was a member of Colonial Club. Also, Speed was an Honorary Life Member of the Piedmont Driving Club.



Speed was widely read in American and European history and keenly interested in politics.



Speed had the good fortune to meet and marry Cynthia Holcomb in 1993, his devoted wife of 30 years. He is survived by his daughter, Austin Howell Waychoff of Charleston, SC; stepdaughter, Lori Holcomb Pruett (David) of Nashville, TN; and stepgrandchildren, Emma Brookland Pruett and Michael Todd Pruett (Peyton). In addition, he leaves two sisters, Caroline "Lindy" Howell Rogers (Jack) and Eleanor Howell Effinger (Bill); and two brothers, Richard Howell (Connie) and Peter Howell (Barbara); as well as 13 nieces and nephews; and numerous grandnieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his youngest brother, James "Jimbo" Howell, and nephew, Peter Downing Howell Jr.



The family thanks Gentiva Hospice for their gentle care.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Princeton University, The Westminster Schools, the Georgia Tennis Foundation, or a charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com