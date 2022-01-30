Hamburger icon
Howel, Doris

2 hours ago

HOWEL (DEAN), Doris Vivian

Doris Vivian Dean Howel, 96, of Atlanta and formerly of Rockmart, GA died January 22, 2022. Doris was born in Montevallo, Alabama and grew up in Rockmart. She was an avid Bridge player and active with the Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amelia Malally and grandson, Bucky Florence. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chip and Syd Howel; sister, Anne Perkins; brother, Brooke Dean; grandchildren: Kelly Shaw, Maxi Howel, Molly Howel, Monica Florence, and Dawn Vasquez, and eight great-grandchildren.Sign on line guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta 678-514-1000.

