HOWARD, Nicholas Clendon
Of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Auckland, New Zealand, passed away on Sunday, June 13, at the age of 80. Nick lived a long and fascinating life as an excellent sportsman and a skilled businessman, with a love of travel and the arts. Over a long career he worked for the National Bank of NZ, Crown Lynn, Ceramco, Great American Leatherworks, and Trade Am International. Nick was also a beloved coach of Life University Rugby and Old White Rugby Club.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Karen Howard; children Britt, Greg, Robin, and Morgan; sister Jane Hunter; and a host of beloved grandchildren, great-nieces and –nephews.
A memorial service for Nick will be held on Friday, June 25 at 10:00 AM at St Philip's Cathedral.
The family will receive friends immediately after the service with a reception in the church's Court of Gratitude. Nick was a great supporter of the arts, so, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nicholas Clendon Howard to the Atlanta Lyric Theatre and Onstage Atlanta.
