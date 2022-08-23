HOWARD, Lillian Nadine Langford



Lillian Nadine Langford Howard passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the age of 92.



Mrs. Howard is survived by her four children, Virginia Hehle, Cynthia Clark (Tom), Tammy Lovell (Gilbert), and Randall Howard (Karen); and by her niece, Becky Posey. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Sarah Kopp, Kevin Springer, Justin Thomas Clark, Jessica McAllister, Whitney Lovell, Rebecca Miller, Ryan Howard, Allison Howard and Graham Lovell; her great-grandchildren, Katherine Kopp, Jenna Kopp, Kaydence Clark, Ashley Springer, Lillie Grace Clark, Tilly McAllister, Zachary McAllister, Everett McComb, and Madison Howard; and her great-niece Rebecca Williams.



Born near the Choctaw Indian Reservation in Conehatta, Mississippi, Mrs. Howard was the youngest of 14 children. She worked as a waitress to pay for her nursing training. While waitressing, she met the love of her life, Roy Howard. After five months of dating, they were married in February 1953 and remained married for 59 years before Mr. Howard passed away.



Mrs. Howard spent her time volunteering at her beloved church, Dunwoody United Methodist, or being the ultimate host to her friends and family.



Mrs. Howard never met a stranger. She quickly learned the life story of everyone she encountered. This was especially true for her caregivers. If she met you once, you were graciously considered family.



In 2016, Mrs. Howard was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she weathered that disease in her characteristically resolute way. She thought so highly of her doctors and nurses, and she quickly became an advocate for breast cancer awareness and survivors.



Mrs. Howard will be remembered for her deep love of family, friends, faith, and Southern hospitality.



A service in celebration of her life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, TN on Saturday, August 27 at 4 PM. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 3-4 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Mrs. Howard to The Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center at Williamson Medical Center or Christ United Methodist Church.

