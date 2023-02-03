HOWARD, G. Robert



G. ROBERT "BOB" HOWARD, passed to the larger life on January 29, 2023 in Richmond Hill, GA. Born in Dallas, TX on May 24, 1930 to Annie Laura and Gerald Marsh Howard, he moved with his family to Atlanta, GA in 1940. He was educated in Atlanta public schools, and was proud to be one of the final attendees of Atlanta's renowned Boy's High School, that became Henry Grady High School, from which he graduated in 1948. Bob attended Georgia Tech for two years, then upon recognizing the error of his ways, altered course and graduated from the University of Georgia with a political science degree in 1952.



He attended Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, then served his nation honorably as a naval officer during the Korean War. During his service, he worked on an admiral's staff at the Pentagon, and while aboard the escort carrier USS Bairoko, bore witness to the first hydrogen bomb test at Bikini Atoll in 1954. He later was stationed in Charleston, SC, where he served aboard the USS Gwin and the USS Redpole.



After being separated from active duty in 1956, he enrolled in Emory University Law School, and while studying there, made the best decision of his life by marrying Elizabeth Suzanne (Betty) MacDonald in June 1957. Upon his graduating and passing the bar, Bob and Betty moved to Marietta where Bob practiced law and they raised their two children Sue Ann and Rob Howard. While there, the citizens of Cobb County showed their trust and admiration in him by electing and re-electing him to the Georgia House of Representatives from 1966-1976. He became a pilot and roamed the skies in his Cessna Skyhawk, N5944R.



After retiring, he and Betty moved to McIntosh County, and as he had done elsewhere, he quickly became an active member of the community. The City of Darien appointed Bob as the Municipal Court Judge in 2008 where he served for eight years and was still recognized as Senior Judge upon his passing. ?Bob was also an active member and Past Master of Live Oak Lodge 137 in Darien, GA.



Throughout his life, Bob was an active member of the Episcopal church.??As a young man, he was crucifer at St. Luke's in Atlanta, and later he was a member of the vestry of St. James in Marietta and St. Andrews in Darien.



Above all, Bob loved his family and they loved him. Shortly after the passing of his wife Betty, Bob married Ann Baggett, and gained four additional children that loved and admired him as well. It was no secret that Bob Howard was a Georgia Bulldog through and through, as evidenced by the prominent stickers on any one of his modes of transportation. This family bled red and black as his son, Rob, and granddaughter, Ivy, followed in his footsteps right to Athens, GA.



Bob was well-rounded and had a broad knowledge of many subjects. He was not shy in sharing his opinions nor his expertise of the intricacies of a Daimler-Benz inverted-V engine to the unsuspecting public in the National Aeronautics and Space Museum. He loved dogs and cats, a love that his daughter, Sue Ann, carries on. Bob also had a great fondness for his cars, boats and airplanes.



As a boy, kids would follow him on his paper route. As a man, he shook hands with governors and presidents. Wherever he went, he was held in high regard for his honesty and integrity. He was also known for a slightly mischievous sense of humor.



Bob was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Marsh Howard; mother, Annie Laura Howard; his wife, Betty Howard.



He is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughter, Sue Ann Hobby (Mike Hobby); and son, Rob Howard; his grandchildren, Ivy Scarlett Shepherd, Elizabeth (Ginny) Hobby, Virgil Hobby; his brother, John Howard; nephew, John Howard, Jr.; and niece, Page Howard Fleming.



Active Pallbearers serving will be Rob Howard, Ronnie Davis, John Howard, Jr., Donnie Howard, Richard E. "Richy" Braun and Ken "KT" Tollison.



Honorary Pallbearers are Maggie Tollison Rhodes, Chelsea Boone, and the rest of Skipper's Fish Camp staff; The members of Live Oak Lodge 137 in Darien, GA; Tom Gore, Robbie Gore, Jackson Thomas, Ashley E. Miles, Logan Wiggins, Zach Montano, Kate Pontello Karwacki and Ruby White.



The visitation will be held between the hours of 5 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Darien, GA with Rev. Bill Barton officiating. The burial will follow the service in St. Andrews Cemetery.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Howard family.

